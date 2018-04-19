Cardi B Shows Ellen DeGeneres How She Got Pregnant - Watch Now!

Cardi B finally made it to The Ellen DeGeneres Show!

The “Bodak Yellow” rapper made an appearance on the show on Thursday’s episode (April 19).

During her appearance, Cardi told Ellen about her nickname “Bacardi,” as well as her Saturday Night Live performance and the revelation of her pregnancy.

She also talked about twerking during her recent set at Coachella last weekend, and joked that she was showing everyone how she got pregnant. And she knows what she’s naming the baby!

Cardi also talked about her fiance Offset, and how Ellen helped him get a discount on a car. Ellen offers to help Cardi find a truck – and Cardi revealed that she needs more friends like Ellen!

Watch her funny appearance, including a game of “5 Second Rule,” below.



Cardi B Showed Ellen How She Got Pregnant



Cardi B Liked Being a Stripper



Cardi B Knows What She’s Naming Her First Child



Ellen and Cardi B Play ‘5 Second Rule’