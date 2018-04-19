Carrie Underwood Details the Fall That Left Her Needing Surgery & Stitches in Her Face

Carrie Underwood is detailing the fall that left her needing over 40 stitches in her face and needing surgery on her wrist.

“I was taking the dogs out and I just, I tripped,” the 35-year-old country star said on the The Bobby Bones podcast. “There was one step and I didn’t let go of the leashes. Priorities!”

“So, that’s why my left hand is fine,” she added. “I went to catch myself and just missed a step. If I would’ve fallen anywhere else I would’ve looked just fine.”

“It set me back,” Carrie admitted. “The most frustrating part was trying to work out with a broken wrist and how much it can throw off your world, having an appendage that’s there, but you can’t use.”

When asked where she fell on her face, Carrie remarked that it was around her mouth.

Tune to 8:18 to see Carrie talk about the injury.

