Top Stories
Paula Patton's Boyfriend Zachary Quittman Clarifies Report That He's Still Married

Paula Patton's Boyfriend Zachary Quittman Clarifies Report That He's Still Married

Nikki Bella's Sister Brie Fires Back at Report That She Wants to 'Kill' John Cena

Nikki Bella's Sister Brie Fires Back at Report That She Wants to 'Kill' John Cena

Here's How Kourtney Kardashian Spent Her 39th Birthday!

Here's How Kourtney Kardashian Spent Her 39th Birthday!

Thu, 19 April 2018 at 12:34 pm

Carrie Underwood Details the Fall That Left Her Needing Surgery & Stitches in Her Face

Carrie Underwood Details the Fall That Left Her Needing Surgery & Stitches in Her Face

Carrie Underwood is detailing the fall that left her needing over 40 stitches in her face and needing surgery on her wrist.

“I was taking the dogs out and I just, I tripped,” the 35-year-old country star said on the The Bobby Bones podcast. “There was one step and I didn’t let go of the leashes. Priorities!”

“So, that’s why my left hand is fine,” she added. “I went to catch myself and just missed a step. If I would’ve fallen anywhere else I would’ve looked just fine.”

“It set me back,” Carrie admitted. “The most frustrating part was trying to work out with a broken wrist and how much it can throw off your world, having an appendage that’s there, but you can’t use.”

When asked where she fell on her face, Carrie remarked that it was around her mouth.

Tune to 8:18 to see Carrie talk about the injury.

See photos of Carrie at the SiriusXM Nashville Studios at Bridgestone Arena on Thursday (April 19) in Nashville, Tenn.
Just Jared on Facebook
carrie underwood details fall 01
carrie underwood details fall 02
carrie underwood details fall 03
carrie underwood details fall 04
carrie underwood details fall 05
carrie underwood details fall 06
carrie underwood details fall 07
carrie underwood details fall 08
carrie underwood details fall 09
carrie underwood details fall 10
carrie underwood details fall 11

Photos: Getty
Posted to: Carrie Underwood, Video

JJ Links Around The Web

Getty
  • Calvin Harris is being sued over a rental house dispute - TMZ
  • Abby Lee Miller is getting love from one of her former dancers - Just Jared Jr
  • Mark Ballas bares his bum on Instagram - TooFab
  • You can totally afford the denim shorts Beyonce wore at Coachella - The Hollywood Reporter
  • Dylan and Cole Sprouse were almost in School of Rock! - Just Jared Jr