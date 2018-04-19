Charlize Theron & Mackenzie Davis Step Out for 'Tully' Premiere

Charlize Theron walks the black carpet at the premiere of her new movie Tully on Wednesday night (April 18) at the Regal LA Live Stadium 14 in Los Angeles.

The 42-year-old Oscar-winning actress went glam in a black dress covered in metallic butterflies for the event.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Charlize Theron

Also stepping out for the premiere were Charlize‘s co-stars Mackenzie Davis, Ron Livingston and wife Rosemarie DeWitt, Asher Miles Fallica, and Lia Frankland.

The movie’s writer Diablo Cody and director Jason Reitman also hit the black carpet alongside guests Nia Vardalos and Shannon Purser.

Tully hits theaters on May 4 – and you can check out the trailer here.

FYI: Charlize is wearing a Dior dress and Fred Leighton jewelry. Mackenzie is wearing Jennifer Meyer jewelry.

25+ pictures inside of the stars at the premiere…