Thu, 19 April 2018 at 1:05 pm

Chloe Moretz Fans Are Noticing Her Ring for This Reason

Chloe Moretz fans are noticing that she switched up her choice in rings after her split with Brooklyn Beckham.

The 21-year-old actress had been sporting a ring with the letter “B” on it – seemingly for Brooklyn, her boyfriend at the time.

Then, when Chloe stepped out for last week’s 2018 GLAAD Media Awards, she had replaced the “B” ring with a different ring. This ring had the initial, “C,” perhaps for her first name.

The breakup was revealed when Brooklyn was photographed packing on the PDA with model Lexi Wood.

See photos of both rings in the gallery…
Photos: Getty
