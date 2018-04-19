Chris Pratt Heads to Church in Beverly Hills!

Chris Pratt is getting in some worship on his Wednesday night!

The 38-year-old Guardians of the Galaxy actor was spotted heading into a Wednesday night (April 18) church service in Beverly Hills, Calif.

Chris looked in good spirits while heading into the church with a friend.

Chris recently opened up about his divorce from Anna Faris: “Divorce sucks. But at the end of the day, we’ve got a great kid who’s got two parents who love him very much. And we’re finding a way to navigate this while still remaining friends and still being kind to one another. It’s not ideal, but yeah, I think both of us are actually probably doing better,” he said.