'Crazy Rich Asians' Debuts First Teaser Trailer - Watch Now!

The first look at Crazy Rich Asians is here!

The upcoming film, which is the first Hollywood studio-backed film directed by an Asian-American director and all-Asian cast in 25 years, revealed the first teaser trailer on Thursday (April 19).

The romantic comedy, which is based on the bestseller by Kevin Kwan, follows native New Yorker Rachel Chu (Constance Wu) as she accompanies her longtime boyfriend, Nick Young (Henry Golding), to his best friend’s wedding in Singapore.

Excited about visiting Asia for the first time but nervous about meeting Nick’s family, Rachel is unprepared to learn that Nick has neglected to mention a few key details about his life. It turns out that he is not only the scion of one of the country’s wealthiest families but also one of its most sought-after bachelors.

The movie hits theaters on August 17. Watch the teaser below!