Cynthia Nixon Says She Would 'Rather Be The Good Nixon Than The Bad Cuomo'

Cynthia Nixon hit Stephen Colbert‘s couch on The Late Show on Wednesday night (April 18) and took a swipe at her Governor of New York opponent, incumbent Andrew Cuomo!

“I also have to say, if I was given a choice, I would rather be the good Nixon than the bad Cuomo,” the 52-year-old actress and activist expressed.

“Stang!,” Stephen remarked. “Holy cow. Put some ointment on that burn.”

“He says he works with the Republicans,” Cynthia said of Andrew, “but frankly, often at times it looks more like he works for the Republicans. I just know that we could do so much better.” Watch the full interview below…



Cynthia Nixon Isn’t Just Running To Make A Point