Top Stories
Paula Patton's Boyfriend Zachary Quittman Clarifies Report That He's Still Married

Paula Patton's Boyfriend Zachary Quittman Clarifies Report That He's Still Married

Amy Schumer Posts Her Last Text Exchange with Jennifer Lawrence

Amy Schumer Posts Her Last Text Exchange with Jennifer Lawrence

Here's How Kourtney Kardashian Spent Her 39th Birthday!

Here's How Kourtney Kardashian Spent Her 39th Birthday!

Thu, 19 April 2018 at 2:53 pm

Cynthia Nixon Says She Would 'Rather Be The Good Nixon Than The Bad Cuomo'

Cynthia Nixon Says She Would 'Rather Be The Good Nixon Than The Bad Cuomo'

Cynthia Nixon hit Stephen Colbert‘s couch on The Late Show on Wednesday night (April 18) and took a swipe at her Governor of New York opponent, incumbent Andrew Cuomo!

“I also have to say, if I was given a choice, I would rather be the good Nixon than the bad Cuomo,” the 52-year-old actress and activist expressed.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Cynthia Nixon

“Stang!,” Stephen remarked. “Holy cow. Put some ointment on that burn.”

“He says he works with the Republicans,” Cynthia said of Andrew, “but frankly, often at times it looks more like he works for the Republicans. I just know that we could do so much better.” Watch the full interview below…


Cynthia Nixon Isn’t Just Running To Make A Point
Just Jared on Facebook
cynthia nixon says she would rather be the good nixon than the bad cuomo 01
cynthia nixon says she would rather be the good nixon than the bad cuomo 02
cynthia nixon says she would rather be the good nixon than the bad cuomo 03

Credit: Scott Kowalchyk; Photos: CBS
Posted to: Cynthia Nixon

JJ Links Around The Web

Getty
  • Calvin Harris is being sued over a rental house dispute - TMZ
  • Abby Lee Miller is getting love from one of her former dancers - Just Jared Jr
  • Mark Ballas bares his bum on Instagram - TooFab
  • You can totally afford the denim shorts Beyonce wore at Coachella - The Hollywood Reporter
  • Dylan and Cole Sprouse were almost in School of Rock! - Just Jared Jr