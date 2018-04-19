Top Stories
'Scandal' Series Finale Recap - All the Spoilers You Should Know!

Surprise! HTGAWM's Karla Souza Just Gave Birth - Meet Her Baby Girl

Amy Schumer Posts Her Last Text Exchange with Jennifer Lawrence

Here's How Kourtney Kardashian Spent Her 39th Birthday!

Thu, 19 April 2018 at 11:26 pm

Dakota Johnson Need Therapy After Filming 'Suspiria'

Dakota Johnson has opened up about why she needed to go to therapy after filming her latest movie Suspiria.

The 28-year-old actress says that things got so intense on set and “f–ked” her up.

“We were in an abandoned hotel on top of a mountain. It had 30 telephone poles on the roof, so there was electricity pulsating through the building, and everyone was shocking each other,” Dakota told Elle about making the movie. “It was cold as sh-t, and so dry. The only thing that helped was dousing myself with oil every night. Now I can’t get enough.”

She added that the movie, “no lie, f–ked me up so much that I had to go to therapy.”
