Thu, 19 April 2018 at 9:17 am

Deadpool 2's Final Action-Packed Trailer Debuts - Watch Now!

Deadpool 2's Final Action-Packed Trailer Debuts - Watch Now!

The final trailer for Deadpool 2 has been released!

Here’s a synopsis: After surviving a near fatal bovine attack, a disfigured cafeteria chef (Wade Wilson) struggles to fulfill his dream of becoming Mayberry’s hottest bartender while also learning to cope with his lost sense of taste. Searching to regain his spice for life, as well as a flux capacitor, Wade must battle ninjas, the yakuza, and a pack of sexually aggressive canines, as he journeys around the world to discover the importance of family, friendship, and flavor – finding a new taste for adventure and earning the coveted coffee mug title of World’s Best Lover.

The movie, starring Ryan Reynolds, Zazie Beetz, Josh Brolin, and more, hits theaters everywhere on May 18, 2018!
