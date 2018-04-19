Top Stories
Thu, 19 April 2018 at 9:27 pm

Ellen Pompeo Says Goodbye to 'Grey's Anatomy' Co-Stars Sarah Drew & Jessica Capshaw

Ellen Pompeo Says Goodbye to 'Grey's Anatomy' Co-Stars Sarah Drew & Jessica Capshaw

Ellen Pompeo is bidding farewell to two of her longtime Grey’s Anatomy co-stars.

After Thursday night’s (April 19) episode, the 48-year-old actress shared two separate goodbye posts on Instagram to Sarah Drew and Jessica Capshaw after they made their final appearances on the ABC medical drama.

“Boom… @thank you @jessicacapshaw for bringing it the way you have brought it for 10 amazing years… what a blessing you are and what a contribution you made to television history,” Ellen wrote to Jessica. “Lit that screen up with your glow on the LGBT community… making a difference and making it all look so easy… ⭐️⭐️⭐️💥💥❤️💔⭐️GOAT #representationmatters #loveyou”

While honoring Sarah, Ellen wrote, ““THANK YOU to this lady….@thesarahdrew you served up the sugar and spice for 9 years and it’s been a blast. Your passion and talent for storytelling has touched so many people provoked thought and Greys is a better show because of it and you. #japrilfansdontplay.”

Back in March, it was announced that Sarah and Jessica would be exiting Grey’s after season 14, and Ellen quickly put an end to rumors that her major salary increase was to blame.
