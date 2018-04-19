Ellie Goulding & Natalie Imbruglia Step Out in Style for V&A Fashioned from Nature VIP Preview!

Ellie Goulding keeps it classy while hitting the carpet at the Fashioned from Nature VIP Preview held at The V&A on Wednesday (April 18) in London, England.

The 31-year-old singer was joined at the event by designer Stella McCartney, “Torn” hit-maker Natalie Imbruglia, model Arizona Muse, Nicola Roberts, Margaret Clunie, Absolutely Fabulous‘ Jennifer Saunders and Lady Amelia Windsor.

The V&A’s fantastic party was held in order to celebrate the latest exhibition Fashioned For Nature.

FYI: Ellie is wearing Stella McCartney. Natalie is wearing a Bora Aksu gown and Bottega Veneta clutch. Arizona is wearing a Stella McCartney ensemble. Amelia is wearing an Alexa Chung dress, Monica Vinader jewelry and Giuseppe Zanotti shoes.