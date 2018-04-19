Top Stories
Thu, 19 April 2018 at 7:53 pm

Gina Rodriguez & Rosario Dawson Goof Off on 'Someone Great' Set

Gina Rodriguez and Rosario Dawson share a super cute moment on the set of their upcoming movie Someone Great on Wednesday (April 18) in New York City.

The ladies were joined by their co-stars Brittany Snow and DeWanda Wise while filming for the new project.

Gina is starring in and producing the film for Netflix. THR reports that the film is about “a woman who, after a heart-wrenching breakup, decides to seek adventure in New York City with her two best friends before she moves across the country for her dream job.”
Photos: INSTARimages.com
Posted to: Brittany Snow, DeWanda Wise, Gina Rodriguez, Rosario Dawson

