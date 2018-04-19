Gwen Stefani Faces Off Against a Super Fan to Test Her Gwen Knowledge on 'Kimmel' - Watch Now!

Gwen Stefani is testing her knowledge about…Gwen!

The 48-year-old This Is What The Truth Feels Like superstar made an appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live on Wednesday night (April 18).

During her appearance, a Gwen superfan went head-to-head with Gwen herself to find out who knows more about Gwen.

Gwen recently revealed some exciting news: she’s heading to Las Vegas for her very own Just A Girl residency at Zappos Theater inside Planet Hollywood! The show begins at the end of June.

Watch Gwen face off against her fan below!