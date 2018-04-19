Top Stories
Abby Lee Miller Diagnosed With Non-Hodgkin's Lymphoma Following Release From Jail

The Voice 2018: Top 12 Contestants Revealed!

Here's How Kourtney Kardashian Spent Her 39th Birthday!

Thu, 19 April 2018 at 2:29 am

Gwen Stefani Faces Off Against a Super Fan to Test Her Gwen Knowledge on 'Kimmel' - Watch Now!

Gwen Stefani is testing her knowledge about…Gwen!

The 48-year-old This Is What The Truth Feels Like superstar made an appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live on Wednesday night (April 18).

During her appearance, a Gwen superfan went head-to-head with Gwen herself to find out who knows more about Gwen.

Gwen recently revealed some exciting news: she’s heading to Las Vegas for her very own Just A Girl residency at Zappos Theater inside Planet Hollywood! The show begins at the end of June.

Watch Gwen face off against her fan below!
Photos: Jimmy Kimmel Live
Posted to: Gwen Stefani, Jimmy Kimmel

