Paula Patton's Boyfriend Zachary Quittman Clarifies Report That He's Still Married

Nikki Bella's Sister Brie Fires Back at Report That She Wants to 'Kill' John Cena

Here's How Kourtney Kardashian Spent Her 39th Birthday!

Thu, 19 April 2018 at 12:45 pm

Gwen Stefani Reveals One of Blake Shelton's Exes 'Had My Face Plastered All Over Her Room'

Gwen Stefani stopped by Jimmy Kimmel Live! on Wednesday night (April 18) and revealed that her boyfriend Blake Shelton had briefly dated someone who, at one point, practically used her face as wallpaper.

“He did tell me that he dated a girl for like three months who had my face plastered over her whole bedroom,” the 48-year-old entertainer admitted. “So that’s kinda weird, right?”

“Find out what she looks like and plaster her face all over your bedroom,” Jimmy jokingly suggested. “Oh my God! That’s so gross,” Gwen replied.

Gwen also talks about her fans, the plans for her upcoming Vegas residency at Planet Hollywood, bringing her kids to Sin City, and her love of climbing things – Watch more after the cut!


Gwen Stefani Reveals Fun Fact About Blake Shelton’s Ex-Girlfriend

Click inside to watch the rest of Gwen Stefani’s appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live…


Gwen Stefani on Her Fans & Las Vegas Residency
