Thu, 19 April 2018 at 12:59 am

Gwyneth Paltrow Goes Glam for Pre-Broadway Opening of 'Head Over Heels'

Gwyneth Paltrow Goes Glam for Pre-Broadway Opening of 'Head Over Heels'

Gwyneth Paltrow is all smiles as she hits the red carpet at the Pre-Broadway Opening of Head Over Heels on Wednesday night (April 18) at the Curran Theatre in San Francisco, Calif.

The 45-year-old actress and goop founder looked pretty in a silver jumpsuit and black heels as she arrived solo at the event.

Over the weekend, Gwyneth and fiance Brad Falchuk celebrated the upcoming nuptials with a star-studded party thrown by close friend Ryan Murphy.

Photos: Getty
Posted to: Gwyneth Paltrow

