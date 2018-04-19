Gwyneth Paltrow Goes Glam for Pre-Broadway Opening of 'Head Over Heels'
Gwyneth Paltrow is all smiles as she hits the red carpet at the Pre-Broadway Opening of Head Over Heels on Wednesday night (April 18) at the Curran Theatre in San Francisco, Calif.
The 45-year-old actress and goop founder looked pretty in a silver jumpsuit and black heels as she arrived solo at the event.
Over the weekend, Gwyneth and fiance Brad Falchuk celebrated the upcoming nuptials with a star-studded party thrown by close friend Ryan Murphy.
