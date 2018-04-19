James Bay Releases Music Video for 'Us' - Watch Now!

James Bay is bringing on the emotion with his new music video for “Us”!

The 27-year-old singer-songwriter unveiled the visual on Thursday (April 19) ahead of the release of his new album, Electric Light, which drops on May 18.

The touching music video features subjects of all races and genders facing depression and strife, as James delivers the song alone.

“Touring my music means I’ve been lucky enough to meet people all over the world and witness the phenomenal strength of crowds. Gigs can be the greatest proof that positivity and strength comes from us all sticking together. I wrote this song to explore unity and inclusion. Looking through the lens of my own personal relationships, this song turned out to be a particularly important moment on the album for me,” he said of the song.

Watch the music video below!