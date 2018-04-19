James McAvoy Looks Handsome in London for Radio Interviews!

James McAvoy shows off his sexy smile while arriving at Global Studios for radio interviews on Thursday (April 19) in London, England.

The 38-year-old actor has two movies he’s promoting in the UK right now. His animated film Sherlock Gnomes will be released there on May 11 and his romantic drama Submergence hits theaters on May 18.

Both of the films are currently playing in the U.S.!

It was just announced that James will be playing the adult version of Bill Denbrough in the upcoming It: Chapter Two. The younger version was played by Jaeden Lieberher.