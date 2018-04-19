Top Stories
Paula Patton's Boyfriend Zachary Quittman Clarifies Report That He's Still Married

Amy Schumer Posts Her Last Text Exchange with Jennifer Lawrence

Here's How Kourtney Kardashian Spent Her 39th Birthday!

Thu, 19 April 2018 at 1:54 pm

Jennifer Aniston Wears Wrist Brace on We Day Red Carpet

Jennifer Aniston is back on the red carpet!

The actress posed for photos while at WE Day California at The Forum on Thursday (April 19) in Los Angeles.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Jennifer Aniston

Jennifer sported a wrist brace on her arm in her first official appearance since announcing her split from Justin Theroux.

Jennifer was one of the many celebs in attendance at Gwyneth Paltrow‘s star-studded engagement party over the weekend.

Check out the photos of Jennifer Aniston back on the red carpet…
