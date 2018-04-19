Jennifer Aniston Wears Wrist Brace on We Day Red Carpet

Jennifer Aniston is back on the red carpet!

The actress posed for photos while at WE Day California at The Forum on Thursday (April 19) in Los Angeles.

Jennifer sported a wrist brace on her arm in her first official appearance since announcing her split from Justin Theroux.

Jennifer was one of the many celebs in attendance at Gwyneth Paltrow‘s star-studded engagement party over the weekend.

