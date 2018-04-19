Top Stories
Paula Patton's Boyfriend Zachary Quittman Clarifies Report That He's Still Married

Paula Patton's Boyfriend Zachary Quittman Clarifies Report That He's Still Married

Nikki Bella's Sister Brie Fires Back at Report That She Wants to 'Kill' John Cena

Nikki Bella's Sister Brie Fires Back at Report That She Wants to 'Kill' John Cena

Here's How Kourtney Kardashian Spent Her 39th Birthday!

Here's How Kourtney Kardashian Spent Her 39th Birthday!

Thu, 19 April 2018 at 10:24 am

Jennifer Lopez, Nicole Kidman, Tiffany Haddish & More Named as Time 100's Most Influential People!

Jennifer Lopez, Nicole Kidman, Tiffany Haddish & More Named as Time 100's Most Influential People!

The annual Time 100 Most Influential People list has been released, and there’s so many amazing names on the list!

The six covers of the issue feature superstar Jennifer Lopez, actress Nicole Kidman, tennis star Roger Federer, #MeToo founder Tarana Burke, business guru Satya Nadella, and actress Tiffany Haddish.

In addition, there’s so many superstars featured on the list, including, Cardi B, Chadwick Boseman, Gal Gadot, Kesha, Millie Bobby Brown, Rihanna, Shawn Mendes, Sterling K. Brown, and more.

For more from the list, visit Time.com.
Just Jared on Facebook
time 100 covers 01.
time 100 covers 02.
time 100 covers 03.
time 100 covers 04.
time 100 covers 05.
time 100 covers 06.

Credit: Peter Hapak
Posted to: Jennifer Lopez, Nicole Kidman, Roger Federer, Tarana Burke, Tiffany Haddish

JJ Links Around The Web

Getty
  • Calvin Harris is being sued over a rental house dispute - TMZ
  • Abby Lee Miller is getting love from one of her former dancers - Just Jared Jr
  • Mark Ballas bares his bum on Instagram - TooFab
  • You can totally afford the denim shorts Beyonce wore at Coachella - The Hollywood Reporter
  • Dylan and Cole Sprouse were almost in School of Rock! - Just Jared Jr