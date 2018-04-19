Jennifer Lopez, Nicole Kidman, Tiffany Haddish & More Named as Time 100's Most Influential People!

The annual Time 100 Most Influential People list has been released, and there’s so many amazing names on the list!

The six covers of the issue feature superstar Jennifer Lopez, actress Nicole Kidman, tennis star Roger Federer, #MeToo founder Tarana Burke, business guru Satya Nadella, and actress Tiffany Haddish.

In addition, there’s so many superstars featured on the list, including, Cardi B, Chadwick Boseman, Gal Gadot, Kesha, Millie Bobby Brown, Rihanna, Shawn Mendes, Sterling K. Brown, and more.

For more from the list, visit Time.com.