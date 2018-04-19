Justin Bieber Is in a Great Mood After Leaving Church in Beverly Hills!

Justin Bieber‘s got a big smile on his face!

The 24-year-old “What Do You Mean” pop superstar was spotted exiting a Wednesday night (April 18) church service in Beverly Hills, Calif.

Justin was seen leaving with his pastor and a bible in hand, beaming as he made his way out to his ride.

He was recently spotted on a burger run in West Hollywood, Calif. His hoodie happened to be the same exact color as his new Lamborghini he’s been driving around town, which has the phrase “cash only” spray painted on the side.