Justin Theroux Hangs Out with 25-Year-Old Model Erika Cardenas

Justin Theroux was photographed hanging out with Erika Cardenas, a 25-year-old model.

The 46-year-old actor and Erika were seen walking around New York City earlier this week, but a source is saying there’s no romantic relationship.

“There is no romantic relationship, just a friend from the gym,” a source told People. You can see the photos of the pair hanging out on their site.

Justin and his estranged wife Jennifer Aniston announced their separation earlier this year.