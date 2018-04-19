Justin Theroux Hangs Out with 25-Year-Old Model Erika Cardenas
Justin Theroux was photographed hanging out with Erika Cardenas, a 25-year-old model.
The 46-year-old actor and Erika were seen walking around New York City earlier this week, but a source is saying there’s no romantic relationship.
“There is no romantic relationship, just a friend from the gym,” a source told People. You can see the photos of the pair hanging out on their site.
Justin and his estranged wife Jennifer Aniston announced their separation earlier this year.