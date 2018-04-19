Top Stories
Paula Patton's Boyfriend Zachary Quittman Clarifies Report That He's Still Married

Amy Schumer Posts Her Last Text Exchange with Jennifer Lawrence

Here's How Kourtney Kardashian Spent Her 39th Birthday!

Thu, 19 April 2018 at 3:48 pm

Kanye West Reveals Release Date for New Album & 'Kids See Ghost' Collaboration Album With Kid Cudi!

Kanye West just surprised us all with new album details!

The 40-year-old Yeezus superstar revealed the surprising news on Twitter on Thursday (April 19).

“my album is 7 songs,” he tweeted. “June 1st.”

And that’s not all!

“me and [Kid] Cudi album June 8th,” he added. “it’s called Kids See Ghost. That’s the name of our group.”

Two albums coming from Kanye in June! Are you excited? See the tweets below!
