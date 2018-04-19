Karla Souza & Husband Marshall Trenkmann Welcome Baby Girl!

Top Stories
Thu, 19 April 2018 at 7:49 pm

Surprise! Karla Souza is a mom!

The 32-year-old How to Get Away with Murder actress announced on Instagram on Thursday (April 19) that she and husband Marshall Trenkmann welcomed their first daughter Gianna together!

“God blessed us 🙏🏻 Dios nos bendijo,” Karla captioned the below photo of herself and Gianna.

Karla then took to her Instagram Story to share a lot of photos from the last nine months during her pregnancy, which she kept totally under wraps.

Karla and Texan banker Marshall have been married sine 2014.

Congrats to the happy family!

God blessed us 🙏🏻 Dios nos bendijo.

A post shared by KARLA SOUZA (@karlasouza) on

