'Scandal' Series Finale Recap - All the Spoilers You Should Know!

Surprise! HTGAWM's Karla Souza Just Gave Birth - Meet Her Baby Girl

Amy Schumer Posts Her Last Text Exchange with Jennifer Lawrence

Here's How Kourtney Kardashian Spent Her 39th Birthday!

Thu, 19 April 2018 at 11:41 pm

Kerry Washington Explains That Final Moment in 'Scandal' Finale

Kerry Washington Explains That Final Moment in 'Scandal' Finale

The series finale of Scandal aired tonight and we have to discuss that final moment of the episode, which featured a special moment for Kerry Washington‘s character Olivia Pope.

The rest of this post contains spoilers, so click away now if you don’t want to find out what happened.

Click inside to read the spoilers…

In the final moments of the episode, we are taken inside the National Portrait Gallery in the future and see two young girls gazing up at a portrait of Olivia Pope on the wall. Even though the gallery only features portraits of former presidents and first ladies, it’s not clear if Olivia actually becomes president in the future. (By the way, the girl on the left was series creator Shonda Rhimes‘ daughter Harper!)

Kerry told EW that there IS a definitive answer, but the fans will never be told.

“I thought it was really special,” Kerry told the outlet. “I love that she left us wondering. She says she knows exactly what it means, and maybe the other writers do, but we don’t, and I think that’s pretty fantastic that we get to leave with questions, we get to leave with the gift of using our own imaginations to complete this story.”

Make sure to check out our full recap of the episode!
Photos: ABC
