Abby Lee Miller Diagnosed With Non-Hodgkin's Lymphoma Following Release From Jail

The Voice 2018: Top 12 Contestants Revealed!

Here's How Kourtney Kardashian Spent Her 39th Birthday!

Thu, 19 April 2018 at 9:07 am

Kylie Jenner & Travis Scott Make It a Court Side Date Night!

Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott made it a date night last night!

The 20-year-old reality star and 25-year-old rapper watched as the Houston Rockets beat the Minnesota Timberwolves 102 – 82 on Wednesday evening (April 18) in Houston, Tex.

The NBA is currently in the middle of the first round of the playoffs.

If you didn’t know, these pics mark just about the one year anniversary of the first time Kylie and Travis stepped out together. Last year, Kylie and Travis were photographed sitting court side at the Houston Rockets playoff game last year!
