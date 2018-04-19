Logic Reportedly Files for Divorce from Wife Jessica Andrea

Logic has reportedly filed for divorce from his wife Jessica Andrea after announcing their split last month.

The 28-year-old rapper submitted documents on Thursday (April 19) to end his marriage after two years, TMZ reports.

Logic announced his split from Jessica in a lengthy statement slamming any rumors that he cheated on her, before saying that their marriage “just didn’t work out.”

The couple married back in 2015 and don’t have any children.

Logic and Jessica made their last public appearance together at the 2018 Grammys back in January.