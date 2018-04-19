Top Stories
Paula Patton's Boyfriend Zachary Quittman Clarifies Report That He's Still Married

Nikki Bella's Sister Brie Fires Back at Report That She Wants to 'Kill' John Cena

Here's How Kourtney Kardashian Spent Her 39th Birthday!

Thu, 19 April 2018 at 9:56 am

Lynda Carter & Emmanuelle Chriqui Join 'Super Troopers 2' Cast at New York Premiere!

Lynda Carter happily strikes a pose alongside her co-star Emmanuelle Chriqui on the red carpet while attending the premiere of their film Super Troopers 2 held at Regal Union Square Theatre, Stadium 14 on Wednesday (April 18) in New York City.

The ladies were joined at the event by their cast mates Kevin Heffernan, Steve Lemme, Jay Chandrasekhar, Paul Soter, Brian Cox, and Erik Stolhanske and his wife Barbara Slade.

Lynda also got support from her family – daughter Jessica, 27, son James, 30, and husband Robert A. Altman.

Super Troopers 2 hits theaters on Friday (April 20) – Watch trailer below!


Super Troopers 2 | Official Trailer
Credit: Kristina Bumphrey; Photos: Starpix
Posted to: Barbara Slade, Brian Cox, Emmanuelle Chriqui, Erik Stolhanske, James Altman, Jay Chandrasekhar, Jessica Altman, Kevin Heffernan, Lynda Carter, Paul Soter, Robert A. Altman, Steve Lemme

