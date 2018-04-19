Meghan Markle & Prince Harry Attend Event for Women's Empowerment

Top Stories
Thu, 19 April 2018 at 2:20 pm

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry enjoyed an evening out at the Women’s Empowerment reception during the Commonwealth Heads of Government Meeting held at the Royal Aeronautical Society on Thursday (April 19) in London, England.

If you don’t know, the 33-year-old royal and Meghan, 36, will be getting married in exactly one month! The pair will tie-the-knot on May 19.

FYI: Meghan is wearing a Black Halo dress and Aquazzura heels.
