Top Stories
Paula Patton's Boyfriend Zachary Quittman Clarifies Report That He's Still Married

Paula Patton's Boyfriend Zachary Quittman Clarifies Report That He's Still Married

Amy Schumer Posts Her Last Text Exchange with Jennifer Lawrence

Amy Schumer Posts Her Last Text Exchange with Jennifer Lawrence

Here's How Kourtney Kardashian Spent Her 39th Birthday!

Here's How Kourtney Kardashian Spent Her 39th Birthday!

Thu, 19 April 2018 at 2:43 pm

Meghan Trainor Heads to a Recording Studio in LA!

Meghan Trainor Heads to a Recording Studio in LA!

Meghan Trainor‘s working on new music!

The 24-year-old “No Excuses” pop superstar was spotted arriving at a music studio on Wednesday (April 18) in Los Angeles.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Meghan Trainor

Meghan kept it casual in a gray sweatshirt, sweatpants and sneakers as she arrived for an afternoon at the studio. She gave a smile to photographers as she made her way into the building.

“No Excuses” was released in March, and is the first single from her upcoming third studio album. We can’t wait to hear the new music she’s working on!
Just Jared on Facebook
meghan trainor recording la april 2018 01
meghan trainor recording la april 2018 02
meghan trainor recording la april 2018 03
meghan trainor recording la april 2018 04
meghan trainor recording la april 2018 05

Photos: BACKGRID
Posted to: Meghan Trainor

JJ Links Around The Web

Getty
  • Calvin Harris is being sued over a rental house dispute - TMZ
  • Abby Lee Miller is getting love from one of her former dancers - Just Jared Jr
  • Mark Ballas bares his bum on Instagram - TooFab
  • You can totally afford the denim shorts Beyonce wore at Coachella - The Hollywood Reporter
  • Dylan and Cole Sprouse were almost in School of Rock! - Just Jared Jr