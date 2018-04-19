Meghan Trainor Heads to a Recording Studio in LA!

Meghan Trainor‘s working on new music!

The 24-year-old “No Excuses” pop superstar was spotted arriving at a music studio on Wednesday (April 18) in Los Angeles.

Meghan kept it casual in a gray sweatshirt, sweatpants and sneakers as she arrived for an afternoon at the studio. She gave a smile to photographers as she made her way into the building.

“No Excuses” was released in March, and is the first single from her upcoming third studio album. We can’t wait to hear the new music she’s working on!