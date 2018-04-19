Naomi Watts Helps Moroccanoil Celebrate Their New Color Complete Collection!

Naomi Watts is all smiles as she poses for photographers while attending the Moroccanoil Celebration Launch of Color Complete Collection held on Wednesday (April 18) in New York City.

The 49-year-old actress joined Moroccanoil co-founder Carmen Tal, celebrity colorist Lorri Goddardand and The Moroccanoil Color Collective of digital ambassadors to celebrate the brand’s first foray into color care with the launch of the Moroccanoil Color Complete Collection.

“Flash dancing and feeling it with @moroccanoil #completeyourcolor,” Naomi captioned with her Instagram post.

Naomi and guests enjoyed an immersive experience of activations that spoke to the science, technology and emotional aspects of the Color Complete collection, including a light labyrinth, chemistry cocktail bar and Moroccanoil hair lab.