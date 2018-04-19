Nicole Richie, Lily Collins & More Hit Blue Carpet for WE Day California!

Nicole Richie and Lily Collins keep it chic and casual while hitting the blue carpet at 2018 WE Day California held at The Forum on Thursday afternoon (April 19) in Los Angeles.

The two ladies were joined by Bailee Madison, John Stamos, Sofia Carson, Paula Abdul, Cyndi Lauper, Jessie Reyez, Anthony Anderson, Martin Sheen, Jordan Fisher, Laurie Hernandez, The Chainsmokers – Andrew Taggart and Alex Pall, Maddie Ziegler, Olivia Holt, Olesya Rulin, and Lele Pons and Lilly Singh.

The WE Charity empowers communities to lift themselves out of poverty through their holistic, sustainable international development model, Free The Children’s WE Villages.

WE Day is a series of stadium-sized events that celebrate youth making a difference in their local and global communities. The California event will be filmed for a one-hour broadcast special airing on ABC on August 17.