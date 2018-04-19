Top Stories
Thu, 19 April 2018 at 8:40 am

Nikki Bella's Sister Brie Fires Back at Report That She Wants to 'Kill' John Cena

Nikki Bella's Sister Brie Fires Back at Report That She Wants to 'Kill' John Cena

Nikki Bella‘s sister, Brie Bella, is firing back at a report that she wants to “kill” John Cena.

If you don’t know, Nikki and John announced their shocking split this past weekend.

On her Instagram Story, Brie posted a screen shot of the article in question. She circled the phrase, “Brie wanted to kill him,” and wrote “False!!”

She added, “I’d never say this and I’ll always love @johncena like a brother.” And also wrote, “He’ll always be family. My heart is hurting for he and my sister. #Truth.”

brie bella responds 01

Photos: Getty
