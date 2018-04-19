Thu, 19 April 2018 at 8:40 am
Nikki Bella's Sister Brie Fires Back at Report That She Wants to 'Kill' John Cena
Nikki Bella‘s sister, Brie Bella, is firing back at a report that she wants to “kill” John Cena.
If you don’t know, Nikki and John announced their shocking split this past weekend.
On her Instagram Story, Brie posted a screen shot of the article in question. She circled the phrase, “Brie wanted to kill him,” and wrote “False!!”
She added, “I’d never say this and I’ll always love @johncena like a brother.” And also wrote, “He’ll always be family. My heart is hurting for he and my sister. #Truth.”
Just Jared on Facebook
Photos: Getty Posted to: Brie Bella, John Cena, Nikki Bella
Sponsored Links by ZergNet