Paris Hilton Joins Sister Nicky & Paris Jackson at CASA Gala in Beverly Hills

Paris Hilton strikes a pose on the red carpet as she arrives at the CASA of Los Angeles’s 2018 Evening to Foster Dreams Gala on Wednesday night (April 18) at the Beverly Hilton Hotel in Beverly Hills, Calif.

The 37-year-old DJ and businesswoman went glam in a black tulle dress as she was joined on the red carpet by younger sister Nicky and close family friend Paris Jackson.

Also stepping out for the event was Paris and Nicky‘s parents Rick and Kathy Hilton.

Inside the party, Paris took to Instagram to share a selfie with her “sisters”!

FYI: Paris Jackson is wearing an Elie Saab dress.

