Paula Patton's Boyfriend Zachary Quittman Clarifies Report That He's Still Married

Amy Schumer Posts Her Last Text Exchange with Jennifer Lawrence

Here's How Kourtney Kardashian Spent Her 39th Birthday!

Thu, 19 April 2018 at 6:30 pm

Paula Patton Professes Love for New Boyfriend on TV, Twice!

Paula Patton is not afraid to tell the world she’s in love with new boyfriend Zachary Quittman – she said it on live TV twice this morning!

The 42-year-old actress opened up about her new relationship on The Today Show and Live! with Kelly & Ryan on Thursday morning (April 19) in New York City.

“He’s an amazing human and he just makes me so happy and I’m in love. It’s the first boyfriend I’ve had since I got divorced. When you know, you know. 42-years-old, and I know now. I’ve done a lot of soul-searching, trust me,” Paula said on Live! “He looks like a tough guy, because he is. He protects me.”

On The Today Show, she said she’s radiating light because, “I’m in love. This is my first boyfriend since I’ve been divorced and I love him and I’m happy. He makes me calmer.


Paula Patton On New Thriller 'Traffik,' New Boyfriend, And Meghan Markle
