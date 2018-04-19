Paula Patton's Boyfriend Zachary Quittman Clarifies Report That He's Still Married

Paula Patton and her new boyfriend Zachary Quittman made their debut as a couple while holding hands in New York City on Wednesday (April 18).

Soon, reports began emerging that Zach was actually still married to his wife while simultaneously dating Paula.

Now, Zach has released a statement clarifying, “We were totally separated before I moved on,” he told People. “Obviously there’s three sides to every story and I’m not pointing the finger or saying anyone’s wrong, but we were definitely separated before I moved on.”

See photos of the couple out together on Wednesday (April 18)…