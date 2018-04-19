Top Stories
Paula Patton's Boyfriend Zachary Quittman Clarifies Report That He's Still Married

Paula Patton's Boyfriend Zachary Quittman Clarifies Report That He's Still Married

Nikki Bella's Sister Brie Fires Back at Report That She Wants to 'Kill' John Cena

Nikki Bella's Sister Brie Fires Back at Report That She Wants to 'Kill' John Cena

Here's How Kourtney Kardashian Spent Her 39th Birthday!

Here's How Kourtney Kardashian Spent Her 39th Birthday!

Thu, 19 April 2018 at 9:55 am

Paula Patton's Boyfriend Zachary Quittman Clarifies Report That He's Still Married

Paula Patton's Boyfriend Zachary Quittman Clarifies Report That He's Still Married

Paula Patton and her new boyfriend Zachary Quittman made their debut as a couple while holding hands in New York City on Wednesday (April 18).

Soon, reports began emerging that Zach was actually still married to his wife while simultaneously dating Paula.

Now, Zach has released a statement clarifying, “We were totally separated before I moved on,” he told People. “Obviously there’s three sides to every story and I’m not pointing the finger or saying anyone’s wrong, but we were definitely separated before I moved on.”

See photos of the couple out together on Wednesday (April 18)…
Just Jared on Facebook
paula patton boyfriend defends himself 01
paula patton boyfriend defends himself 02
paula patton boyfriend defends himself 03
paula patton boyfriend defends himself 04
paula patton boyfriend defends himself 05
paula patton boyfriend defends himself 06
paula patton boyfriend defends himself 07
paula patton boyfriend defends himself 08
paula patton boyfriend defends himself 09
paula patton boyfriend defends himself 10
paula patton boyfriend defends himself 11
paula patton boyfriend defends himself 12
paula patton boyfriend defends himself 13
paula patton boyfriend defends himself 14
paula patton boyfriend defends himself 15
paula patton boyfriend defends himself 16
paula patton boyfriend defends himself 17
paula patton boyfriend defends himself 18
paula patton boyfriend defends himself 19
paula patton boyfriend defends himself 20
paula patton boyfriend defends himself 21
paula patton boyfriend defends himself 22
paula patton boyfriend defends himself 23
paula patton boyfriend defends himself 24
paula patton boyfriend defends himself 25

Photos: Backgrid
Posted to: Paula Patton, Zachary Quittman

JJ Links Around The Web

Getty
  • Calvin Harris is being sued over a rental house dispute - TMZ
  • Abby Lee Miller is getting love from one of her former dancers - Just Jared Jr
  • Mark Ballas bares his bum on Instagram - TooFab
  • You can totally afford the denim shorts Beyonce wore at Coachella - The Hollywood Reporter
  • Dylan and Cole Sprouse were almost in School of Rock! - Just Jared Jr
  • shoes4life

    Everybody need to mind their own business. I would like to think Paula wouldn’t have made such an announcement without his consent and the soon to be ex-wife knowing. Some exes can be in denial but I believe Paula has some respect for herself to not go publicly with a scandalous affair if all other parties were in the dark.