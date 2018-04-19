Queen Elizabeth Requests Prince Charles Become Next Commonwealth Leader

On Thursday (April 19), Queen Elizabeth asked the Commonwealth Heads of Government to officially appoint Prince Charles as her official successor.

The meeting of the Heads of Government are expected to meet this week to talk about who they believe should take over. Of course, Prince Charles is expected to become the next successor, as he’s also the natural heir and it’s widely accepted as a foregone conclusion.

“It is my sincere wish that the Commonwealth will continue to offer stability and continuity for future generations and will decide that one day the Prince of Wales [aka Prince Charles] should carry on the important work started by my father in 1949,” the Queen, 91, said at the Commonwealth Heads of Government Meeting, held in London, England at Buckingham Palace.

“By continuing to treasure and reinvigorate our associations and activities, I believe we will secure a safer, more prosperous and sustainable world for those who follow us: a world where the Commonwealth’s generosity of spirit can bring its gentle touch of healing and hope to all,” The Queen added.

This is the first time the Queen has come forward with such a strong statement that Prince Charles take over when the time comes.

Pictured inside: Queen Elizabeth and Prince Charles at the event.