Top Stories
Paula Patton's Boyfriend Zachary Quittman Clarifies Report That He's Still Married

Paula Patton's Boyfriend Zachary Quittman Clarifies Report That He's Still Married

Nikki Bella's Sister Brie Fires Back at Report That She Wants to 'Kill' John Cena

Nikki Bella's Sister Brie Fires Back at Report That She Wants to 'Kill' John Cena

Here's How Kourtney Kardashian Spent Her 39th Birthday!

Here's How Kourtney Kardashian Spent Her 39th Birthday!

Thu, 19 April 2018 at 11:20 am

Queen Elizabeth Requests Prince Charles Become Next Commonwealth Leader

Queen Elizabeth Requests Prince Charles Become Next Commonwealth Leader

On Thursday (April 19), Queen Elizabeth asked the Commonwealth Heads of Government to officially appoint Prince Charles as her official successor.

The meeting of the Heads of Government are expected to meet this week to talk about who they believe should take over. Of course, Prince Charles is expected to become the next successor, as he’s also the natural heir and it’s widely accepted as a foregone conclusion.

“It is my sincere wish that the Commonwealth will continue to offer stability and continuity for future generations and will decide that one day the Prince of Wales [aka Prince Charles] should carry on the important work started by my father in 1949,” the Queen, 91, said at the Commonwealth Heads of Government Meeting, held in London, England at Buckingham Palace.

“By continuing to treasure and reinvigorate our associations and activities, I believe we will secure a safer, more prosperous and sustainable world for those who follow us: a world where the Commonwealth’s generosity of spirit can bring its gentle touch of healing and hope to all,” The Queen added.

This is the first time the Queen has come forward with such a strong statement that Prince Charles take over when the time comes.

Pictured inside: Queen Elizabeth and Prince Charles at the event.
Just Jared on Facebook
queen elizabeth prince charles request 01
queen elizabeth prince charles request 02
queen elizabeth prince charles request 03
queen elizabeth prince charles request 04
queen elizabeth prince charles request 05
queen elizabeth prince charles request 06
queen elizabeth prince charles request 07
queen elizabeth prince charles request 08
queen elizabeth prince charles request 09
queen elizabeth prince charles request 10

Photos: Getty
Posted to: Prince Charles, Queen Elizabeth

JJ Links Around The Web

Getty
  • Calvin Harris is being sued over a rental house dispute - TMZ
  • Abby Lee Miller is getting love from one of her former dancers - Just Jared Jr
  • Mark Ballas bares his bum on Instagram - TooFab
  • You can totally afford the denim shorts Beyonce wore at Coachella - The Hollywood Reporter
  • Dylan and Cole Sprouse were almost in School of Rock! - Just Jared Jr