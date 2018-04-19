Rebel Wilson Steps Out To Fight Appeal of Her $3.6 Million Defamation Win

Rebel Wilson seems to be in good spirits as she’s spotted walking out of the Court of Appeal on Thursday morning (April 19) in Melbourne, Australia.

The 38-year-old Pitch Perfect star sat through day two hearings as the publisher of Woman’s Day challenged supreme court of Victoria orders it must pay her $3.6 million (or $4.5 million in Australian dollars) in damages for defamation through articles that claimed she lied about her age, the origin of her first name and her upbringing in Sydney.

The judgment made history as the “largest defamation damages award” of all time in Australia, according to Rebel‘s lawyers back in June of last year.

Bauer Media’s, which publishes Australian magazines Woman’s Day, barrister Michael Wheelahan QC had argued the level of damages was “manifestly excessive” and said Justice John Dixon made an error ordering Rebel be compensated for losing film roles.