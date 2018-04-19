Top Stories
Thu, 19 April 2018 at 5:06 pm

Riverdale's 'Carrie The Musical' Special Episode Soundtrack - Album Stream & Download!

Riverdale's 'Carrie The Musical' Special Episode Soundtrack - Album Stream & Download!

Riverdale just aired a special musical episode, and they’ve just made the music available to stream!

The soundtrack was released to all digital providers on Thursday (April 19).

“The opening number, ["In"], was shot over several days and involved all of the cast in different locations, so that one took a lot of organization and coordination over a few days,” showrunner Roberto Aguirre-Sacasa shared with ET about the challenges of filming a musical episode.

Listen to the Riverdale musical episode soundtrack below! You can also download the album on iTunes.
Photos: Warner Bros.
