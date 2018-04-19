'RuPaul's Drag Race' 2018 - Top 9 Queens Revealed!

The top nine queens still in season 10 of RuPaul’s Drag Race have been revealed!

On Week 5 of the competition, the remaining queens were paired up in a Jerry Springer-esque show called “The Bossy Rossy Show” with host Ross Mathews.



CHECK OUT: Who Went Home on RuPaul’s Drag Race 2018 Week 5?

Joining main stage judges RuPaul, Michelle Visage, and Carson Kressley this week were Carrie Preston and Shania Twain.

This season, every episode will be a full 90 minutes long. In addition, each episode will be followed by the fan favorite show, RuPaul’s Drag Race: Untucked.

RuPaul’s Drag Race airs on Thursday nights on VH1 at 8/7c.

Click through the slideshow to see who’s still in the competition…