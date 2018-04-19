Top Stories
Surprise! HTGAWM's Karla Souza Just Gave Birth - Meet Her Baby Girl

Surprise! HTGAWM's Karla Souza Just Gave Birth - Meet Her Baby Girl

Amy Schumer Posts Her Last Text Exchange with Jennifer Lawrence

Amy Schumer Posts Her Last Text Exchange with Jennifer Lawrence

Paula Patton Professes Love for New Boyfriend on TV, Twice!

Paula Patton Professes Love for New Boyfriend on TV, Twice!

Here's How Kourtney Kardashian Spent Her 39th Birthday!

Here's How Kourtney Kardashian Spent Her 39th Birthday!

Thu, 19 April 2018 at 9:49 pm

'RuPaul's Drag Race' 2018 - Top 9 Queens Revealed!

Next Slide »

'RuPaul's Drag Race' 2018 - Top 9 Queens Revealed!

The top nine queens still in season 10 of RuPaul’s Drag Race have been revealed!

On Week 5 of the competition, the remaining queens were paired up in a Jerry Springer-esque show called “The Bossy Rossy Show” with host Ross Mathews.

CHECK OUT: Who Went Home on RuPaul’s Drag Race 2018 Week 5?

Joining main stage judges RuPaul, Michelle Visage, and Carson Kressley this week were Carrie Preston and Shania Twain.

This season, every episode will be a full 90 minutes long. In addition, each episode will be followed by the fan favorite show, RuPaul’s Drag Race: Untucked.

RuPaul’s Drag Race airs on Thursday nights on VH1 at 8/7c.

Click through the slideshow to see who’s still in the competition…
Just Jared on Facebook
Photos: VH1
Posted to: RuPaul, RuPaul's Drag Race

JJ Links Around The Web

Getty
  • Calvin Harris is being sued over a rental house dispute - TMZ
  • Abby Lee Miller is getting love from one of her former dancers - Just Jared Jr
  • Mark Ballas bares his bum on Instagram - TooFab
  • You can totally afford the denim shorts Beyonce wore at Coachella - The Hollywood Reporter
  • Dylan and Cole Sprouse were almost in School of Rock! - Just Jared Jr