Thu, 19 April 2018 at 9:03 pm

Sara Bareilles Hosts a Tribeca Talks Event with John Legend

Sara Bareilles Hosts a Tribeca Talks Event with John Legend

Sara Bareilles is all smiles next to her Jesus Christ Superstar Live co-star John Legend at 2018 Tribeca Film Festival Storytellers event on Thursday night (April 19) in New York City.

Sara took to Instagram to share a cute photo of her and John at the event.

“Spent the evening at the #tribecatalks chatting with the most lovable human being (you probably haven’t heard of him)… @johnlegend. So kind and thoughtful and heartfelt and funny and fascinating. Thanks for the conversation John. And sorry for the picture where I look like I’m staring at your crotch,” Sara captioned the pic.

FYI: Sara is wearing a Temperley London dress and Pedro Garcia heels.

A post shared by Sara Bareilles (@sarabareilles) on

15+ pictures inside of Sara Bareilles and John Legend at the event…

