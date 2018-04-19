Sara Bareilles Hosts a Tribeca Talks Event with John Legend

Sara Bareilles is all smiles next to her Jesus Christ Superstar Live co-star John Legend at 2018 Tribeca Film Festival Storytellers event on Thursday night (April 19) in New York City.

Sara took to Instagram to share a cute photo of her and John at the event.

“Spent the evening at the #tribecatalks chatting with the most lovable human being (you probably haven’t heard of him)… @johnlegend. So kind and thoughtful and heartfelt and funny and fascinating. Thanks for the conversation John. And sorry for the picture where I look like I’m staring at your crotch,” Sara captioned the pic.

FYI: Sara is wearing a Temperley London dress and Pedro Garcia heels.

A post shared by Sara Bareilles (@sarabareilles) on Apr 19, 2018 at 4:15pm PDT

15+ pictures inside of Sara Bareilles and John Legend at the event…