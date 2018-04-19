Sarah Jessica Parker & Matthew Broderick Couple Up on the Red Carpet at Opening Night of 'The Seafarer'!

Sarah Jessica Parker and Matthew Broderick are so cute together on the red carpet celebrating Matthew‘s new role!

The couple, who have been married for over twenty years, hit the red carpet at the opening night of The Seafarer at the Irish Repertory Theatre on Wednesday (April 18) in New York City.

Matthew stars in the play, which was written by Irish playwright Conor McPherson. He plays the role of Mr. Lockhart.

Here’s a summary of the show: after losing yet another job, Sharky has returned home to Dublin to build a new, sober existence with his cantankerous elder brother, Richard, recently blinded in a drunken accident. But it’s Christmas Eve, and the drinks are flowing as old friends convene for an annual game of poker. This year, an immortal stranger from Sharky’s past arrives, raising the stakes to eternal consequence.

The play has been extended through May 24.