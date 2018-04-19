'Scandal' Series Finale Photos - Olivia Pope in Her White Coat, One Last Time!

The series finale of the hit ABC show Scandal will be airing TONIGHT (April 19) and a bunch of photos from the episode have already been released.

Kerry Washington stars on the show as Olivia Pope and she is back in the character’s famous white coat for the finale.

Kerry recently opened up about what fans can expect from the finale.

“I think that the way the show ends is the way it should be ending. The last episode will make you laugh,” she told ABC News. “It will make you cry. It will shock you a little bit. It will inspire you a little bit. It will make you think. It’ll make you feel. We’re really ending in the way that we’ve lived.”

Tune in for the Scandal finale at 10/9c on ABC.