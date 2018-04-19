'Scandal' Series Finale Recap - All the Spoilers You Should Know!

Top Stories
Thu, 19 April 2018 at 11:01 pm

The series finale of Scandal just wrapped up and we’re so sad to say goodbye to the Shondaland series.

Kerry Washington put on her white coat one last time as Olivia Pope for the finale and so much happened that we had to recap it all for you in one place.

Heading into the series finale, B6-13 was finally exposed to the world and we got to find out the repercussions of that during the last episode of the series.

Click inside for a recap of the episode’s biggest moments…

  • The episode literally started off with a bang when special prosecutor Lonnie Mencken committed suicide in front of Olivia Pope after she agreed to put gun control at the top of Mellie’s list of things to get done in the White House. This led to a special counsel to look into B6-13. (Mencken had teamed up with Cyrus to frame Mellie in hopes of getting Cyrus into the White House to pursue gun control as a key issue)
  • Olivia, Mellie, Fitz, Abby, Quinn, Huck, and others testified about their knowledge about B6-13 and about Cyrus and Jake’s involvement in the hijacking of Air Force Two and the plot to frame Mellie for the blame.
  • Quinn got married to Charlie in a quick wedding at the prison where he is being held. We find out his real name is Bernard.
  • Jake threatened David in a parking lot and he was able to talk him out of killing him by telling him to put on the “white hat.”
  • Cyrus calls David to his house to tell him that he’s prepared to confess to hijacking Air Force Two. He then offers David a drink, which obviously had poison in it. After collapsing to the floor and not being able to breathe, Cyrus holds a pillow over David’s face to suffocate him to death.
  • In the morgue while observing David’s dead body, Abby says it’s time to act now and cry later.
  • In an emotional moment between Olivia and Fitz, she expressed that she feels like she took down his legacy and that she realizes that she was the “problem.” She then says she thinks she’ll be going to jail the next day and they can spend their last night in the same room together expressing their feelings, or doing something else. Fitz tells her to take off her clothes and they make love.
  • Papa Pope, aka Rowan, decides to testify in front of the special counsel and gives a speech about the privilege that many politicians have. He says that he is not responsible for B6-13, the politicians are responsible because of their privilege. He says that he is responsible for the fact that the nation still stands.
  • The committee then confirms B6-13 is real and Jake Ballard is arrested and charged for everything.
  • Olivia visits Jake in jail and apologizes to him. He tells her she doesn’t have to be sorry as he was in love with her so he got something out of this all.
  • Mellie is no longer being impeached. Olivia tells Cyrus that he has to resign as Vice President and he agrees to it.
  • Olivia turns down Mellie’s offer to rejoin her in the White House, but she declines. Olivia says she isn’t needed and she can’t wait to watch Mellie run the country on her own. Olivia says instead, she will do “whatever I want.”
  • In a montage in the last minutes of the episode we see: Charlie is released from jail and reunites with Quinn and their daughter; Fitz’s portrait is unveiled at the National Portrait Gallery; Mellie signs a gun control bill into law with Marcus by her side; Jake lays in bed in jail alone; Olivia has dinner with her dad; Abby and Huck visit David’s grave together; Olivia reunites with Fitz after leaving the White House for the final time.
  • In the final moment of the episode, we see a portrait of Olivia hanging on the wall in the National Portrait Gallery. Two young girls look up and admire it. We have to decide if Olivia became president in the future or if she just is in there for her role in the political world!

WHAT DID YOU THINK of the Scandal finale?
