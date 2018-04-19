Top Stories
Paula Patton's Boyfriend Zachary Quittman Clarifies Report That He's Still Married

Nikki Bella's Sister Brie Fires Back at Report That She Wants to 'Kill' John Cena

Here's How Kourtney Kardashian Spent Her 39th Birthday!

Thu, 19 April 2018 at 1:01 pm

Selena Gomez Looks Pretty on the Red Carpet for WE Day California!

Selena Gomez looks so stunning on the red carpet!

The 25-year-old “Wolves” pop star hit the red carpet at WE Day California at The Forum on Thursday (April 19) in Los Angeles.

The WE Charity empowers communities to lift themselves out of poverty through their holistic, sustainable international development model, Free The Children’s WE Villages.

WE Day is a series of stadium-sized events that celebrate youth making a difference in their local and global communities. The California event will be filmed for a one-hour broadcast special airing on ABC on August 17.

