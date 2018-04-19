Selena Gomez Looks Pretty on the Red Carpet for WE Day California!

Selena Gomez looks so stunning on the red carpet!

The 25-year-old “Wolves” pop star hit the red carpet at WE Day California at The Forum on Thursday (April 19) in Los Angeles.

The WE Charity empowers communities to lift themselves out of poverty through their holistic, sustainable international development model, Free The Children’s WE Villages.

WE Day is a series of stadium-sized events that celebrate youth making a difference in their local and global communities. The California event will be filmed for a one-hour broadcast special airing on ABC on August 17.