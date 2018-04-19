Shakira & Maluma Discuss Risque Lyrics & Being Sex Symbols!

Shakira and Maluma are hot on the cover of the latest issue of Billboard, out now.

Here’s what the Colombian “Chantaje” superstars had to say…

Shakira, on working with Maluma on their smash “Chantaje”: “When I meet with a producer in the studio, it’s a bit like a blind date. But what I found [with Maluma] was absolute chemistry. The moment the creative energy started to flow, it never stopped.”

Maluma on his more risqué lyrics: “I say what I think because that’s the way I am. I don’t like to do music thinking about what’s working in radio at the moment. I don’t like to deal with taboos. At a cultural level, Latin music hasn’t developed like American music. If you listen to American radio, the top songs deal with all kinds of dirty stuff, and [my song] “Felices los 4” doesn’t even come close. In Latin America, to see an artist who’s not trap or underground do a song like “4 Babys” is a culture shock. But it also opened the door for other [Latin] artists to go further.”

Shakira on her status as a sex symbol: “I don’t feel like a sex symbol. It’s possible many people see me as a sex symbol and others do not. Other people see me as a person that has kept them company through their lives with music, someone who they’re fond of. Some days I’ll say, “Wow, I’m hot.” And I have many sweatpants-and-bun days in my life. And I suppose all women have that chameleonic side to them. We’re a little bit mothers, a little bit professionals, we’re sexy … all women have that balance at any age.”

