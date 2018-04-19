Destiny’s Child singer Michelle Williams is engaged to Pastor Chad Johnson, who she met in March of 2017.

“When we met, both of us were in very similar places on a personal level,” Chad told People. “Michelle was coming off the heels of a really bad relationship, and I was just in a place of despair as well.”

“We do wanna get married very, very soon,” Michelle said. “We’ve been moving very quickly and planning. Why wait? I want to get married now, but he wants a wedding!”

Congrats to the happy couple!