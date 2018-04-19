Singer Michelle Williams Is Engaged to Pastor Chad Johnson!
Destiny’s Child singer Michelle Williams is engaged to Pastor Chad Johnson, who she met in March of 2017.
“When we met, both of us were in very similar places on a personal level,” Chad told People. “Michelle was coming off the heels of a really bad relationship, and I was just in a place of despair as well.”
“We do wanna get married very, very soon,” Michelle said. “We’ve been moving very quickly and planning. Why wait? I want to get married now, but he wants a wedding!”
Congrats to the happy couple!