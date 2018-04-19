Top Stories
Paula Patton's Boyfriend Zachary Quittman Clarifies Report That He's Still Married

Paula Patton's Boyfriend Zachary Quittman Clarifies Report That He's Still Married

Nikki Bella's Sister Brie Fires Back at Report That She Wants to 'Kill' John Cena

Nikki Bella's Sister Brie Fires Back at Report That She Wants to 'Kill' John Cena

Here's How Kourtney Kardashian Spent Her 39th Birthday!

Here's How Kourtney Kardashian Spent Her 39th Birthday!

Thu, 19 April 2018 at 10:45 am

Singer Michelle Williams Is Engaged to Pastor Chad Johnson!

Singer Michelle Williams Is Engaged to Pastor Chad Johnson!

Destiny’s Child singer Michelle Williams is engaged to Pastor Chad Johnson, who she met in March of 2017.

“When we met, both of us were in very similar places on a personal level,” Chad told People. “Michelle was coming off the heels of a really bad relationship, and I was just in a place of despair as well.”

“We do wanna get married very, very soon,” Michelle said. “We’ve been moving very quickly and planning. Why wait? I want to get married now, but he wants a wedding!”

Congrats to the happy couple!
Just Jared on Facebook
Photos: Instagram
Posted to: Chad Johnson, Michelle Williams (Singer)

JJ Links Around The Web

Getty
  • Calvin Harris is being sued over a rental house dispute - TMZ
  • Abby Lee Miller is getting love from one of her former dancers - Just Jared Jr
  • Mark Ballas bares his bum on Instagram - TooFab
  • You can totally afford the denim shorts Beyonce wore at Coachella - The Hollywood Reporter
  • Dylan and Cole Sprouse were almost in School of Rock! - Just Jared Jr