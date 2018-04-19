The Atmosphere at the 'Handmaid's Tale' Season 2 Premiere Will Bring You Into Gilead!

The season two premiere of Hulu’s The Handmaid’s Tale is happening TONIGHT (April 19) in Hollywood and before the stars arrive, we had to share these super cool pics of the red carpet.

The TCL Chinese Theatre was transformed to look like Gilead, the dictatorship featured in the Emmy-winning series.

Women were just in red cloaks as if they were the handmaids in the show and words like “resist sister” and “reclaim your name” were written along the carpet and costumes were on display in cases inside the theater.

Stay tuned for pics of the stars!