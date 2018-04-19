The Good Doctor's Nicholas Gonzalez Bares Buff Body While Shirtless in Mexico!

Nicholas Gonzalez puts his ripped body on display while going shirtless during a vacation with wife Kelsey Crane.

The 42-year-old The Good Doctor actor was spotted walking along the beach with Kelsey at the Grand Fiesta Americana Puerto Vallarta on Wednesday (April 18) in Mexico.

Nicholas and Kelsey pampered themselves in the Haixa spa and had a special dinner prepared for them by the chef at the hotel’s Rojo Corazon Mexican restaurant.

“Gimme that 🍺 @eltexmex 🏝 Already missing these days in the ☀️,” Kelsey captioned the below photo on Instagram.

