The Kardashians Are Closing Down the DASH Stores!

It’s the end of an era!

Kim Kardashian, Kourtney Kardashian and Khloe Kardashian are closing their DASH boutiques after nearly twelve years in business.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Kim Kardashian

The stores, located in Los Angeles and Miami, will be closing down soon.

“We’ve loved running DASH, but in the last few years we’ve all grown so much individually. We’ve been busy running our own brands, as well as being moms and balancing work with our families. We know in our hearts that it’s time to move on. We have to give a special thanks to the DASH employees and all of the incredible fans and customers who have supported us throughout the years!” Kim wrote on her official app.