Paula Patton's Boyfriend Zachary Quittman Clarifies Report That He's Still Married

Amy Schumer Posts Her Last Text Exchange with Jennifer Lawrence

Here's How Kourtney Kardashian Spent Her 39th Birthday!

Thu, 19 April 2018 at 5:26 pm

The Kardashians Are Closing Down the DASH Stores!

It’s the end of an era!

Kim Kardashian, Kourtney Kardashian and Khloe Kardashian are closing their DASH boutiques after nearly twelve years in business.

The stores, located in Los Angeles and Miami, will be closing down soon.

“We’ve loved running DASH, but in the last few years we’ve all grown so much individually. We’ve been busy running our own brands, as well as being moms and balancing work with our families. We know in our hearts that it’s time to move on. We have to give a special thanks to the DASH employees and all of the incredible fans and customers who have supported us throughout the years!” Kim wrote on her official app.
Photos: Getty Images
