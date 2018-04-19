Top Stories
Paula Patton's Boyfriend Zachary Quittman Clarifies Report That He's Still Married

Nikki Bella's Sister Brie Fires Back at Report That She Wants to 'Kill' John Cena

Here's How Kourtney Kardashian Spent Her 39th Birthday!

Thu, 19 April 2018 at 11:40 am

The Obamas Have Big Summer Plans!

The Obamas Have Big Summer Plans!
  • Barack and Michelle Obama have big plans for their summer! – TMZ
  • Did you catch this shocking Riverdale moment!? – Just Jared Jr
  • It’s a Superbad reunion! – Lainey Gossip
  • Cardi B is dishing on how she got pregnant in this hilarious interview – TooFab
  • Deadpool is taking shots at Marvel – MTV
  • A necessary read if you’re about to watch The Handmaid’s Tale season 2 - Popsugar
Photos: Getty
JJ Links Around The Web

Getty
  • Calvin Harris is being sued over a rental house dispute - TMZ
  • Abby Lee Miller is getting love from one of her former dancers - Just Jared Jr
  • Mark Ballas bares his bum on Instagram - TooFab
  • You can totally afford the denim shorts Beyonce wore at Coachella - The Hollywood Reporter
  • Dylan and Cole Sprouse were almost in School of Rock! - Just Jared Jr